American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 23,772 Shares of Sunrun Inc. $RUN

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunrun by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $124,297.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 893,240 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,992. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $283,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 422,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,798.75. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,169 shares of company stock valued at $983,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Glj Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

