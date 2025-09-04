Analyzing Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 9.96% 34.33% 5.24% Greenidge Generation -33.68% N/A -34.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazard and Greenidge Generation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $3.05 billion 2.03 $279.91 million $2.90 18.90 Greenidge Generation $59.53 million 0.32 -$19.78 million N/A N/A

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Risk and Volatility

Lazard has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lazard and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 2 3 3 0 2.13 Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lazard currently has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.51%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

Lazard beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard



Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services. This segment offers its services to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients to various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, real estate, technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions; investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was incorporated in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greenidge Generation



Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

