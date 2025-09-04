Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Raised by Fischer Financial Services Inc.

Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.1% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 3,368.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 451,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 438,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $238.47 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.