Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 268.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,517 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 205,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Insider Activity at Aveanna Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,890,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,231,931.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $91,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,394.17. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,295,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,941,141 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

