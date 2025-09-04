Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $505.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

