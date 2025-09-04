Camping World $CWH Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $19,732,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $8,432,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $7,453,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,110,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Camping World has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Camping World from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

