Cathay General Bancorp $CATY Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%.The business had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Stephens lowered Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CATY

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.