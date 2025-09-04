Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 408,600.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

