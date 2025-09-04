Comerica Bank Buys 8,593 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Comerica Bank increased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $2,877,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 47.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $125.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.