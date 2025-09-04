Comerica Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIPR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $831,636.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 12,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,415.05. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $322.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $202.91 and a 52-week high of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $405.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.50.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

