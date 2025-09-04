Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 34.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

