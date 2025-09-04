Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APAM. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

NYSE:APAM opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The business had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

