Comerica Bank Sells 1,047 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.22. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $134,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,494,337.68. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 207,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,019,204. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,378 shares of company stock worth $7,139,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

