Comerica Bank Sells 12,869 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of CALM stock opened at $110.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.27. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.22 and a 12-month high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $3.46 per share. This represents a $13.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

