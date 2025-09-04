Comerica Bank Sells 173 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,364,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 341,615 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,748,000 after buying an additional 196,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25,215.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 188,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 187,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,031.78. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.