Comerica Bank Sells 2,912 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,218,637.14. This trade represents a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

