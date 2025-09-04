Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,392,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 571.0% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 592,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 504,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.90. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYH

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.