Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. CJS Securities dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 137.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.