Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 837,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.