CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,353 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 240,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.2%

CVBF stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.