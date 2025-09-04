Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $671.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.21 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,500,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,857,429.68. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Charles King sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $78,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,775. The trade was a 64.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 59,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,468 in the last 90 days. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 88,462 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at $6,343,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

