Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

