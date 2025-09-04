Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,783,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,748 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 79.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

