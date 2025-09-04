Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.7%

HLX opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.