Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Insider Thierry Merlot Sells 8,897 Shares

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,528.88. This represents a 14.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,918.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,050,000 after buying an additional 2,070,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 103.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,759,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,894,000 after buying an additional 1,405,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,697,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 416.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after buying an additional 940,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

