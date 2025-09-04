Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,038,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 308,886 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,091,805.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. This trade represents a 26.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,023,016.02. This represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,395,428 shares of company stock worth $71,753,898. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

