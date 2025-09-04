Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

