Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after buying an additional 221,948 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AeroVironment by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AeroVironment by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV opened at $238.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.70 and a beta of 1.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.