Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $310,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 255,025 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

