Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $321,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,172 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 380,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MQ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In related news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,409.75. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $197,985.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,367,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,398,120 shares of company stock valued at $15,836,577. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

