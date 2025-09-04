Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 980.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,890 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 650.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 102,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 target price on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,920,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,721,995.55. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,008. This represents a 42.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,079,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,723. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

