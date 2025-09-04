Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.45 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

