Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) President Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $642,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 140,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,106,792.70. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.9%
Guidewire Software stock opened at $219.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.39, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $142.94 and a one year high of $263.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.68.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
