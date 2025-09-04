Insider Selling: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 25,300 Shares of Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,428,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,864,924. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE JOE opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.35. St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 301.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 132.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

