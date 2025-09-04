Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $287,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

