iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of IMCG opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

