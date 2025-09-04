Jason Adair Sells 26,057 Shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 26,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $725,948.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,867.94. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jason Adair sold 451 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $13,101.55.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jason Adair sold 451 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $13,101.55.

On Monday, July 28th, Jason Adair sold 454 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $8,871.16.

On Monday, July 14th, Jason Adair sold 2,576 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $36,785.28.

Liquidia Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 732.17% and a negative return on equity of 232.96%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth $79,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LQDA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Liquidia Technologies and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.