JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,406,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,653,000 after buying an additional 3,009,318 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after acquiring an additional 113,917 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 498,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,682,000 after acquiring an additional 244,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period.

BBCA stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

