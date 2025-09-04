Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. $SLDB

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Solid Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $447.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

