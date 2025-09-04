Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Sunoco LP $SUN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 110.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 21.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 93,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 346,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:SUN opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.9088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 179.31%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

