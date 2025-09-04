Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,700 CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of CNB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CNB Financial stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

