Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,917 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,671,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,028,000 after purchasing an additional 902,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,580,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

