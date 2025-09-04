Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. $ESQ

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 224,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $814.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.57. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $106.11.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of ($24.94) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.26 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,009.71. This represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Melohn sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,914.30. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,470. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

