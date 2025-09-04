Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,101,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,574,000 after purchasing an additional 222,432 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,569,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,692,000 after buying an additional 2,706,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 13.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,844,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after buying an additional 815,614 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,202,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,389,000 after buying an additional 567,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,664,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,175,000 after buying an additional 258,861 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.48%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

