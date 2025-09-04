Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $127,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 349.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $216,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.6%

RVMD stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

