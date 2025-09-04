Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Commerce.com, Inc. $CMRC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Commerce.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commerce.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMRC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce.com by 1,073.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,138,977 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,586,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Commerce.com by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 387,836 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce.com Stock Down 1.1%

CMRC stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Commerce.com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commerce.com ( NASDAQ:CMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Commerce.com had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $84.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Commerce.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce.com from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMRC

Commerce.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.