Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

