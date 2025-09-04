Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,302 Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 369,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 241,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 813.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $1,589,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $124.36 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

