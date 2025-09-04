Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $154,219.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 241,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,636.83. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Namrata Sabharwal sold 9,491 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $120,156.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 65,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,737.10. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,329 shares of company stock valued at $556,082 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OOMA. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Ooma Trading Down 0.2%

OOMA stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $356.73 million, a PE ratio of -184.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

