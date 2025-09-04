Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,535 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 63,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Rahlfs Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. Rahlfs Capital LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 548,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2%

VZ opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

